|
|
GRUHLER
SANTA "SANDY" (nee Mingoia)
Of Cherry Hill NJ, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019, at the age of 94. Born and raised in Newark NJ, she lived in Philadelphia before moving to Cherry Hill NJ over 50 years ago. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Robert Gruhler. Devoted mother of Deborah Harris of Medford Lakes NJ. Loving sister of Gaetano Mingoia (Betty) of Pennington NJ. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private.
Please visit
schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019