Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for SANTA GRUHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANTA "SANDY" (Mingoia) GRUHLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

SANTA "SANDY" (Mingoia) GRUHLER Notice
GRUHLER
SANTA "SANDY" (nee Mingoia)


Of Cherry Hill NJ, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019, at the age of 94. Born and raised in Newark NJ, she lived in Philadelphia before moving to Cherry Hill NJ over 50 years ago. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Robert Gruhler. Devoted mother of Deborah Harris of Medford Lakes NJ. Loving sister of Gaetano Mingoia (Betty) of Pennington NJ. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private.
Please visit

schetterfh.com

to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now