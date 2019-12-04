Home

SARAH (McKinney) CLARK

SARAH (McKinney) CLARK Notice
CLARK
SARAH (nee McKinney)
Age 92, formerly of Chestnut Hill, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Wife of the late William S.; mother of Susan Baizley, ML Willcox; step-mother of Beverly Filler; sister of M.L. Loughran; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at 10 A.M., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at FOUNDS-FERYO CREMATION AND BURIAL SERVICES, LLC, 229 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382 (610-696-0134). Interment private.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
