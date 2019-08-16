Home

SARAH (McGuigan) EBINGER

SARAH (McGuigan) EBINGER Notice
EBINGER
SARAH (nee McGuigan)
On June 23, 2019, of Philadelphia PA, North Wildwood NJ, Port Charlotte FL and Chesapeake VA. Mother of Theresa Gallagher (Jeffrey Saint), Joseph Gallagher (deceased) and Elizabeth Gallagher Whitman (John), sister of Mary Piotti, Patrick McGuigan, Frances McGuigan (deceased) Bridget (Betty) Hoey, Theresa Dougherty and Linda Piotti; grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 2 and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Mass in honor of Sarah to be held at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, PA., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
