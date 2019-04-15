|
|
GRANO
SARAH (née Giuffrida)
(102 years). A strong Italian woman, caring mother, and excellent cook. Survived by daughter Geraldine Palmer (Jim Palmer-deceased); grandsons, Jeffrey Palmer (Nancy), Gregory Palmer (Yuki), Daniel Grano (Marianne); and grand-daughter, Megan Grano (Michael Canale). Survived by siblings Anthony and Millie. Preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years, Dante Joseph; son Joseph Dante (Hon. Maura Corrigan); siblings Josephine, John, and Joseph.
Sept. 11, 1917 to Feb. 28, 2019
Memorial Service April 27, 10:30 A.M., St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, (7965 Fillmore St.).
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019