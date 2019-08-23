|
|
NUNN
SARAH JANE (nee O'Brien)
Age 95, of Newtown Square, PA, on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of late John E. Nunn; loving mother of John Nunn (Deirdre), William Nunn, Brien Nunn (Mary), Sarah Nunn and Irene Dunlap (Paul); grand-mother of 7 and great-grand-mother of 1.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019, 5 - 7 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and again on Monday, August 26, 2019, 10 -11 A.M. at Arlington Cemetery Chapel, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by her Prayer Service at 11 A.M. Interment Arlington Mausoleum.
