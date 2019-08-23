Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
SARAH JANE (O'Brien) NUNN

SARAH JANE (O'Brien) NUNN
NUNN
SARAH JANE (nee O'Brien)
Age 95, of Newtown Square, PA, on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of late John E. Nunn; loving mother of John Nunn (Deirdre), William Nunn, Brien Nunn (Mary), Sarah Nunn and Irene Dunlap (Paul); grand-mother of 7 and great-grand-mother of 1.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019, 5 - 7 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and again on Monday, August 26, 2019, 10 -11 A.M. at Arlington Cemetery Chapel, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by her Prayer Service at 11 A.M. Interment Arlington Mausoleum.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019
