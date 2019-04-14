Home

POWERED BY

Services
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-9009
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH "SALLY" (Flynn) KELLY

Notice Condolences Flowers

SARAH "SALLY" (Flynn) KELLY Notice
KELLY
SARAH "SALLY" (nee Flynn)


On April 11, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Loving mother of Annamarie Negler (Jerry), Eileen Barclay (Bill), Patricia Ann Plizak (Greg), Sally Ann Cojocariu (Mitch) and Joann Panas (the late Frank). Devoted grand-mother of 10 and great grand-mother of 9. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TONIGHT, 6 to 8 P.M. and Monday, 8 to 9 A.M., JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Saint Cecilia Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Manor, Off. of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 would be appreciated.

To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now