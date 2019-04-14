|
KELLY
SARAH "SALLY" (nee Flynn)
On April 11, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Loving mother of Annamarie Negler (Jerry), Eileen Barclay (Bill), Patricia Ann Plizak (Greg), Sally Ann Cojocariu (Mitch) and Joann Panas (the late Frank). Devoted grand-mother of 10 and great grand-mother of 9. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TONIGHT, 6 to 8 P.M. and Monday, 8 to 9 A.M., JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Saint Cecilia Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Manor, Off. of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 would be appreciated.
To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019