|
|
ZIMMERMAN
SARAH L. (nee Lippincott)
February 28, 2019, age 98, astronomer, University of Pennsylvania College for Women, 1941 (bachelor's degree), Swarthmore College 1942 (master's degree). Professor emerita and Director emerita of the Sproul Observatory at Swarthmore College. Predeceased by her husbands David C. Garroway and Christian B. Zimmerman. Survived by the children of her late husbands and extended family. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kendal at Longwood. Unrestricted Use Fund, P.O. Box 100. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Memorial Service scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2019. 2 to 4 P.M. at Kendal at Longwood.
www.KuzoandFoulkFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019