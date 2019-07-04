LITTLE

SARAH JANE M. "SALLY"

(nee Miller)

95, of Gwynedd Valley, peace-fully on July 2, 2019, at Artman Home, Ambler. Beloved wife of George R. Little. Mother of Marjorie Little (Richard Dupuis Jr.) and Douglas Miller Little (Linda Moorman); proud grand-mother of Lillian Jingyi Dupuis. Also survived by brother-in-law, Robert MacLelland Jr.; nieces, Cheryl Swift and Leslie Beary; nephews, R. Bruce MacLelland, Stuart MacLelland, John Winter, and their families. Predeceased by her sister, Virginia Miller MacLelland.

Born in Somerton, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Frederick and Jane Gertrude (nee Young) Miller. Sally graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1942. She worked as a service rep at Bell Telephone Company prior to marrying. Throughout her life she was an active volunteer, serving with, among others, the League of Women Voters, North Penn Visiting Nurse Association, Church of the Messiah, and the Ambler / Wissahickon Valley Public Library. She was an avid seamstress, reader, and bridge player, and never passed up an opportunity for ice cream.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wissahickon Valley Public Library, 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, or to Church of the Messiah.

Memorial Service will be at Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002-1941 on Saturday, July 13, at 11 A.M.

Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019