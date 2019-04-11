|
RODGERS
SARAH M. "SALLY"
On April 8, 2019, of Lawndale. Devoted mother of Sally Pruchniewski and the late Susan Helveston; cherished Mom-Mom of Daniel C. Hinkle and loving great-mom-mom of Daniel L. Hinkle. Beloved sister of Margie, Eileen, John and Clare and predeceased by Alice, Betty, Sonny, Mary Jane, Anna, Kathleen and Pat. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Saturday, from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., in Resurrection of Our Lord Church, Castor Ave. and Vista Street, Philadelphia, PA 19152, Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to
www.copdfoundation.org/donate To send condolences or directions
Campbellfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019