Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH M. "SALLY" RODGERS

Notice Condolences Flowers

SARAH M. "SALLY" RODGERS Notice
RODGERS
SARAH M. "SALLY"
On April 8, 2019, of Lawndale. Devoted mother of Sally Pruchniewski and the late Susan Helveston; cherished Mom-Mom of Daniel C. Hinkle and loving great-mom-mom of Daniel L. Hinkle. Beloved sister of Margie, Eileen, John and Clare and predeceased by Alice, Betty, Sonny, Mary Jane, Anna, Kathleen and Pat. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Saturday, from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., in Resurrection of Our Lord Church, Castor Ave. and Vista Street, Philadelphia, PA 19152, Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to

www.copdfoundation.org/donate To send condolences or directions
Campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.