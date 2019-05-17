|
|
FIERVERKER
SARANN (nee Snow)
On May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi William Fierverker, for 63 years. Loving mother of Miriam (David) Bavati, Naomi Fierverker, Rachel Fierverker; adored grandmother of Jennifer Bavati, Molly Rose Weinberg and Rebecca Weinberg. Sarann taught elementary school for many years including the Pennsbury School District for 20 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth El Congregation, 375 Stony Hill Road, Yardley PA 19067.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019