SAUL BERNSTEIN

SAUL BERNSTEIN
BERNSTEIN
SAUL


On April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith. Devoted father of Bennett Bernstein (Susan), and Deborah Bender (Larry). Dear brother of William Bernstein (Jane Gigler). Loving grandfather of Andrew Scott Bernstein, Joshua Adam Bernstein, Jacob Evan Bender, and Ruby Samantha Bernstein. Saul was a longtime member and Past Master of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F&AM. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 12:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Masonic Services will be held just prior to the funeral service, www.parkinson.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
