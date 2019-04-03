|
BERNSTEIN
SAUL H.
On April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Estelle Judith (nee Rosensky). Devoted father of Bennett Bernstein (Susan), and Deborah Bender (Larry). Dear brother of William Bernstein (Jane Gigler). Loving grandfather of Andrew Scott Bernstein, Joshua Adam Bernstein, Jacob Evan Bender, and Ruby Samantha Bender. Saul was a longtime member, Trustee,Past Treasurer, Past Master and longtime Chairman of the Charity Committee of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F&AM. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 12:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Deborah and Larry Bender Thursday following burial, Saturday beginning 6:30 P.M., Sunday beginning 1 P.M., and Monday beginning 1 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Masonic Services will be held just prior to the funeral service, www.parkinson.org
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019