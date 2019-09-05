|
FOLZ
SCOTT
Sept. 4, 2019. Husband of Erica (nee Belanger), of Trooper, PA. Son of Robert and Debra Folz, brother of Rebecca Folz.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Friday, 11 A.M., Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. The family will have a meal of consolation immedi-ately following the Service at Har Zion and will be at the Clubhouse at Oak Hill Apart-ments Saturday, beginning 5 P.M. On Sunday the family will be at Minyan at Har Zion at 6 P.M. and will remain until 8 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to or Justice Rescue.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019