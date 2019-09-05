Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Har Zion Temple
1500 Hagys Ford Rd
Penn Valley, PA
SCOTT FOLZ

FOLZ
SCOTT
Sept. 4, 2019. Husband of Erica (nee Belanger), of Trooper, PA. Son of Robert and Debra Folz, brother of Rebecca Folz.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Friday, 11 A.M., Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. The family will have a meal of consolation immedi-ately following the Service at Har Zion and will be at the Clubhouse at Oak Hill Apart-ments Saturday, beginning 5 P.M. On Sunday the family will be at Minyan at Har Zion at 6 P.M. and will remain until 8 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to or Justice Rescue.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
