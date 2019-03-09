Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
on March 6, 2019, age 63 yrs., of Avalon, NJ and formerly of Abington, PA. Beloved husband of Laurie (nee Adelman). Loving father of Chelsea Hurst (Ryan), Kylie Bigler (Evan) and Quincy Smith. Son of the late John and Joan Smith and brother of the late Craig Smith (survived by his wife Donna). Funeral Service Mon., 11:30 AM, at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Funeral Home Mon. after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 9, 2019
