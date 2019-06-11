Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
SEAN G. AARON

SEAN G. AARON Notice
AARON
SEAN G.


Age 50, passed away on Friday, June 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, five daughters, and grandson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 12:00 P.M. Friday at St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA where friends may call 10:30 - 11:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held on Thursday evening 6 - 9:00 P.M. at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis or March of Dimes.

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
