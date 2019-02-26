Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd.
Broomall, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
PETRALIA
SEBASTIAN "BEN"
On February 22, 2019, of Broomall, formerly of Trenton NJ. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Baxter). He is also survived by his brother, Joseph; his sister-in-law, Patricia (nee Phelan); and his many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Ben was a caring and devoted son to his parents, Gaetano "Tom" and Lucy Petralia, who preceded him in death. He was a much loved friend to all who had the joy of his friendship, especially his many life long friends from Trenton and St. Joseph University.
Relatives and friends will be received at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, on Friday, March 1st, at 9 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1050 Connecticut Ave. N.W., Washington DC 20036. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
