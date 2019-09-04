|
KAMINSKY
SELMA "SALLIE" (nee Shelkin)
Age 91, on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Dr. Rande Kaminsly (Judy) and Gwen Riesenberg (Randy). Dear sister of Ynette Adams (Jim). Loving grandmother of Brett Kaminsky (Rachel), Jamie Kaminsky, Brynn Riesenberg, and Alexa Riesenberg. She cherished her pets, Tali and Suki. She was devoted to family, delighted in helping others, appreciated her wide circle of friends and was proud to have worked up until age 85. She wants all her friends to remember her with love and kindness. A special thank you to all her dedicated caregivers. Funeral services will be private. The family will receive friends and relatives Friday 2 P.M. - 5 P.M. at the Liberty Commons Catering Room at Ann's Choice Retire-ment Community, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Contributions in her memory may be made to the SPCA or Philly Fights Cancer, c/o Abramson Cancer Center, PO Box 1927, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019