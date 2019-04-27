|
LABINER
SELMA (nee Moskowitz)
on April 26, 2019. Wife of the late Philip; Mother of Stephen (Sophie), Robert and Randy (Jerry) Briggs; Grandmother of Jonathan (Lindsay), James (Elizabeth), Daniel (Marin) and Jane (Ben); Great-grandmother of Ella, Olivia, Zoe, Anna and Joni. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Monday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH CHAPEL, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Monday Only. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson Health Home Care Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 27, 2019