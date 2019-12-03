|
ROSENBERG
SELMA LEE (nee Silverman)
November 28, 2019. Wife of the late Theodore. Mother of Amy Mancher and Lysa (Eric) Lepine. Grandmother of Alex, Andrew, Joshua and Adam. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday Dec. 8th, 10 A.M. precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob 2), 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Inglemoor Rehabilitation and Care Center, 311 S. Livingston Ave., Livingston, NJ 07039.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019