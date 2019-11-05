|
|
WEINBERG
SELMA (nee Baider)
November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Cantor Harry Weinberg. Mother of Michael (Judi) Weinberg, Judy Gabai, Susan (Ronald) Gordon and Sharri Weinberg (Rebecca Langford). Sister of Bobbi (Jack) Herring and Stanley "Sonny" (Marion) Baider. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Mt. Jacob Cem. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Saturday night and Sunday at the home of Brandi and Andrew Lerner. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cantor Harry Weinberg Woodland (JNF), or or a .
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019