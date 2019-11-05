Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SELMA WEINBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SELMA (Baider) WEINBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SELMA (Baider) WEINBERG Notice
WEINBERG
SELMA (nee Baider)
November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Cantor Harry Weinberg. Mother of Michael (Judi) Weinberg, Judy Gabai, Susan (Ronald) Gordon and Sharri Weinberg (Rebecca Langford). Sister of Bobbi (Jack) Herring and Stanley "Sonny" (Marion) Baider. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Mt. Jacob Cem. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Saturday night and Sunday at the home of Brandi and Andrew Lerner. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cantor Harry Weinberg Woodland (JNF), or or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -