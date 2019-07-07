KALIKOW

SEYMOUR "Kal"

On June 30, 2019 , age 95, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, formerly of Tom's River, NJ and Pompano Beach, FL. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Zassler), loving father of Dr. Richard (Ellen) Kalikow and the late Elizabeth Jane Kalikow; dear brother of Beverly (Honey) Schultz and the late Florence Levy. Adoring grandfather of Liza (Ross) Kirsh and Evan Kalikow. Kal was born in Bayonne, NJ, the son of the late Harold and Mary Kalikow. After attending the University of Alabama on a baseball scholarship, he was chosen to attend Annapolis, and later graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served heroically in WWII and Korea where he saw combat in the Pacific, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and North Africa. He later served as Chief Design Engineer for NATO, was named a permanent member the US Army Armament Group and was listed in Who's Who in America. He spent his professional life as Executive Vice President at Metalstand Company until he retired in 1991. Kal was an exceptional athlete who played semi-pro football, basketball and baseball, and was named to the All-Navy All Star baseball team. He lived a life filled with learning. He was a strong, selfless, generous, kind, brilliant and loving man who made strong connections with people wherever he went. He enjoyed technology, reading and most importantly traveling the world with the love of his life, Shirley. His greatest source of pride and joy were his grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to FisherHouse.org or to a . www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019