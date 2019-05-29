SCHWARTZ

SEYMOUR ("SY")

Beloved husband of Rosella (nee Cooper). Loving father of Susan (Marc) Kallman and Karyn (Leiv) Blad. Cherished PopPop to Sara and Erik. Dear brother-in-law of Maxine Schwartz, and Hyman and Ann Cooper. Sy was predeceased by brothers Gerald and Burton Schwartz and sister Cheryl Zebroski. He served his country honorably in the Korean War for over two years. Upon his return home, Sy met and fell in love with Rosella, and they remained a loving couple for over 60 years. He founded Brothers Very Beautiful Shoes, the first discount, high-fashion women's shoe business in the Philadelphia area. The big shoe companies were so fearful of his new startup that they sued Sy to shut him down, but Sy persevered, and his loyal customers loved him for it. He later became President and Designer of Fantasy Shoe Collections. Sy's hard work and dedication allowed him to provide opportunities to his two daughters that he did not have as a child, and he leaves this world having made it a better place for his wife, his daughters, and his grandchildren. We are forever grateful for his love, his strength, and his kindness, and we will be blessed by his memory forever. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 11 A.M., at Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. H), 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, Pa. 19046. Contributions in his memory may be made to . www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





