O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
SHANE THOMAS MELLEY Notice
MELLY
SHANE THOMAS


Age 31, of Aston PA, on June 30, 2019. Loving son of Brian and Maureen Melly; and a best friend to his brothers, Christopher and Nicholas Melly. He is pre-deceased by his paternal grand-parents Eugene and Evelyn Melly, and maternal grand-parents, Francis and Helen McMahon, and his two uncles, Ed Lynch and Bill McMahon.
Relatives and friend are invited to his Viewing Saturday, July 6, from 9 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media PA 19063, and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that anyone who is willing, to donate towards Supporting Service Dogs by Warren Retriever (SDWR Until There's a Cure, There's a Dog). The donations can be made at the following website https:// sdwr.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.general

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com from July 4 to July 5, 2019
