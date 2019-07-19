Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON KAYTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON (Borowsky) KAYTES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON (Borowsky) KAYTES Notice
KAYTES
SHARON (nee Borowsky)
July 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Daniel Kaytes (Elizabeth). Beloved Grammie of Owen. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dan and Elizabeth Katyes Monday Night Only. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now