KAYTES
SHARON (nee Borowsky)
July 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Daniel Kaytes (Elizabeth). Beloved Grammie of Owen. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dan and Elizabeth Katyes Monday Night Only. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019