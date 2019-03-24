|
|
MOECKEL
SHARON
Of Langhorne, PA passed away March 16, 2019. Age 67.
Beloved wife of Dudley Moeckel. Devoted mother of Nancy Daiutolo (Scott), Jennifer Moeckel, Susanne Moeckel (Jerry Brown) and the late Kenneth Moeckel. Loving sister of Joyce Cohen (Brad), Victoria Wehling (Steve), William Turner and Glenn Turner (Aline). Also survived by her step-sister, Patricia Johnson (Duane); her grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Jane, and Jacob; her brother-in-law, William Moeckel (Juliet); her uncle and aunt Donald and Marilyn Turner and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., Second Fl., Princeton, NJ 08540 or to the Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019