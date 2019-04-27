Home

SHARON RITGER

SHARON RITGER Notice
RITGER
SHARON


Age 71, of Exton, PA, passed away on April 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband Paul S. Ritger, whom together shared 45 years of marriage, as well as 2 sons, Carl and Robert (Haley) Ritger. An evening visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 6-7:15pm at the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA, where her Funeral Service will follow at 7:30 PM. Interment private.

To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 27, 2019
