SHAWN LAMONT BOLDENMissing you tremendously...
August 11, 1988 - January 25, 2009
The loss we feel since your demise is not the worst feeling in the world.
Missing you for the rest of our life is the worst feeling.....Unknown
Belinda (mom), James (dad), Samaj (son), Tanya, Sa'Keeyah & Shanel (sisters), Johnte, Terrell & Mikey (brothers) Siani, Taylor, Devon, Chloe & Paige (nieces), Manny Boy (nephew), Baylen (great nephew), G-mom Grace,
Tony & Peanut (uncles),
many cousins & friends and
a special cousin, Lil Eddie
A family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories.
Your departure leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Your loss has been unmeasurable.
Rest In Paradise, Shawny
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019