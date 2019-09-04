|
|
BALL
SHEILA A. (nee Crane)
Peacefully on September 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of the late Frank Ball; loving mother of Sheila Byrne (James), Frank Ball, Janet Marie Ball, and Denise Britton (Michael Demetriou). Loving "Nan" to Melissa Callahan (Patrick), Jessica Hoffmaster (Gene), Lauren Byrne (Gene White), Jacquelyn Britton (Derek Tancredi), and the late Keith Britton. Also survived by her sister, Janet McGill (Steve); many nieces and nephews, and a devoted friend to many.
Viewing Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Arr. by
JOHN J. BRYERS F.H., Inc. www.bryersfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019