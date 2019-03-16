|
ABRAMS
SHEILA (nee Paul)
on March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Marvin Abrams. Mother of Heshy (Grace) Bregman and the late Helene Hope Heard. Grandmother of Jesse Dov Bregman, Jamie Hillel Bregman, Alexander Dylan Heard and Madison Page Heard. Also remembered by Ronald Bregman. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 12:15 PM precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (sec. Gabriel), Huntingdon Valley, PA. A luncheon will follow services in the Social Room at 1219 W. Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Contributions in her memory may be made to Main Line Health Palliative Care, www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/palliative-care. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 16, 2019