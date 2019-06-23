Home

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Rd
Glen Mills, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Rd.
Glen Mills, PA
SHEILA ANNE (O'Hara) SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN
SHEILA ANNE (nee O'Hara)
Age 73, on June 20, 2019. Wife of Dennis M. Sr. Loving mother of Dennis M. Sullivan, Jr., Jennifer DiGravio (David) and Amanda Rama (Michael). Grandmother of David M., Katherine, Abigail, Jacob, Isabella and Alexis. Dear sister of Eileen O'Hara, Maureen Lonergan and Colleen O'Hara; also her niece Cailin and her late nephew Luke. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 A.M. St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. The family requests donations to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
