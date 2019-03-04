|
|
GENDELMAN
SHEILA ARLENE (nee Polonsky)
On March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Neilson; loving mother of Nathan (Caroline) Gendelman and Johanna Gendelman; sister of Harriet (Michael) Lotenberg; adored grandmother of Elias Albertson. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., Pa. 19111.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019