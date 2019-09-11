|
SHEILA GROSSMAN
Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 6, 1946 to the late Herman Grossman and Dorothy "Dotsy" Cantor Grossman, died on September 6, 2019, at Green Meadows N & R Center in Malvern, PA. Sheila was born and raised in Philadelphia and lived in Chester County, PA for many years with her husband, Frank Ott, who predeceased her. Sheila was known for giving everyone big, happy hugs. She enjoyed singing, dancing and playing bingo, which was one of her favorite activities. She liked to draw and write letters to her family. She is survived by her brother, Michael A. Grossman (Deborah) of Pleasanton, CA; her niece, Regina Rodriguez; great-nephew, Nathan Rodriguez and great-niece Jordan Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by many cousins including Wendy Santoro (Jerry) of Haverford PA, Merle Goldberg of Silver Spring MD, Joan Cantor (Jeff Cohen) of Stamford CT, Marcy Belfer of San Francisco CA, Arthur Weinrach (Barbara) of Allen-town PA, Rochelle Lee Kosowsky Ostroff-Weinberg of Wynne-wood PA, Shirley Guralnick of LaJolla CA, Arthur Grossman of Cherry Hill NJ, Phyllis Potash of Huntington Valley PA. and Dr. Richard Grossman (Gay) of Bayfield CO.
Donations may be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York NY 10017, www.bbrfoundation.org
or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Phila. PA 19103, www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019