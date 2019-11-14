Home

SHEILA M. CARSON

SHEILA M. CARSON Notice
CARSON
SHEILA M.


Of Phila., PA died peacefully on Tues. Nov. 12, 2019. She is survived by her brother, David E. A. Carson; sister, Virginia Tuttle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Nov. 16th, 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 36 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA, followed by a reception in the Parish House. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The Church of Saint Luke & The Epiphany, Philadelphia., or The Free Library of Philadelphia.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
