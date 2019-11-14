|
|
CARSON
SHEILA M.
Of Phila., PA died peacefully on Tues. Nov. 12, 2019. She is survived by her brother, David E. A. Carson; sister, Virginia Tuttle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Nov. 16th, 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 36 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA, followed by a reception in the Parish House. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The Church of Saint Luke & The Epiphany, Philadelphia., or The Free Library of Philadelphia.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019