BARD
SHELDON
July 28, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of the late Hope Bard. Father of David Bard, Susan (Mitchell) Krassan, Craig (Jennifer) Bard and Barry Bard. Grandfather of David, Sandra, Karleigh, Sam and Ellie. Brother of Melvin Bard. Graveside Services are Thursday beginning 11:00 A.M. at Cres-cent Memorial Park, Penn-sauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marc and Katherine Krassan on Thursday only. Contributions may be made to any cancer research organization.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019