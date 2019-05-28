Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Burial
Private
Forest Hills Memorial Park
SHELLEY (McCauley) DEVERS

DEVERS
SHELLEY (nee McCauley)
Died on May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron Devers, loving sister to Marjorie (Bud) Martini, special aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A Gathering of friends and family will take place Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. Shelley loved flowers and arrange-ments are welcome. Shelley also supported animal rescue organizations. Burial private.

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
