DEVERS
SHELLEY (nee McCauley)
Died on May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron Devers, loving sister to Marjorie (Bud) Martini, special aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A Gathering of friends and family will take place Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. Shelley loved flowers and arrange-ments are welcome. Shelley also supported animal rescue organizations. Burial private.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019