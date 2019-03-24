|
STEIN
DR. SHERMAN CHARLES
On March 22, 2019. Husband of Marilyn (nee Reed). Father of Michael Stein, Jeffrey Stein and David Stein. Grandfather of Lily, Jack, Sam, Lenny and Joey. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 2 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Shiva will be observed Monday thru Wed. at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Diabetes Assoc., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019