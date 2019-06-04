|
|
FRANKEL
PROFESSOR SHERMAN
Age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Ruzena Bajcsy; his son Walter Frankel, his stepchildren Peter Bajcsy and Klara Narstedt and his longtime friend and caregiver Patricia Stewart.
Mr. Frankel was a professor of Physics at the University of Pennsylvania for more than 50 years. Mr. Frankel was a graduate of Brooklyn College and got his PHD at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champagne. Mr. Frankel was a high energy physicist who helped to build the modern Physics department at the University of Pennsylvania. He will be remembered by his family and friends and students and colleagues for his support, great physics work and his charm and wit.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019