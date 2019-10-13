|
|
VOELLINGER
SHIRLEY A. (nee Kirchner)
of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stephen A. Voellinger, mother to Lynne (Bob), Stephen (Olga), Karen (Fred), Michael, and David (Lucia); Grandmother to Rachel, Max, Katie, Lauren, Erich, David, and Marcus; Sister to Lynne Kirchner. No Services are planned, and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to .
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019