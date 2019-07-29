|
COHEN
SHIRLEY (nee Goldman)
on July 27, 2019. Loving wife of 41 years to the late Phillip. Companion of the late Robert Pine, Esq. Mother of Martin Friedman (the late Robin), the late Randi Bernardo (the late John) and Ami (Stephen) Kardos. Grandmother of Margo, Lexii, Shawna, Bryan and Danielle. Kittymom to Amber, Alley and Oreo. Shirley was a world traveler, but her favorite destination was her 3 weeks on her "Happy Island" in Aruba, her 2nd home. She was a needlepoint artist extraordinaire, Mahjong enthusiast and always the life of the party. She loved to laugh. She worked as a bookkeeper and was her husband's right-hand woman for Karanas Shoes for Men. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 2 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (sec. Rebecca), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Shiva will be observed Monday only at the Kardos residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Stray Cat Blues, Inc., www.straycatblues.org, or to Spay and Save, Inc., www.spayandsave.org.
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019