EPPS
SHIRLEY E.
Of Ardmore, PA passed away on April 16, 2019 at Brandywine Hall Nursing Home in West Chester, PA. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanette Blank of Harrisburg, PA and Lena Stull of West Chester, PA; four nieces, four nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ardmore, PA. A light reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to .
