Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
SHIRLEY G. (Glassman) SCHUPAK

SHIRLEY G. (Glassman) SCHUPAK Notice
SCHUPAK
SHIRLEY G. (nee Glassman)
August 12, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley. Mother of Michele Schupak-Finegan (Robert); sister of Frank (Renee) Glassman; aunt of Beth (Jay) Rosin and Steven Glassman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Frank and Renee Glassman. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
