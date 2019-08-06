|
GOCHMAN
SHIRLEY (nee Glassman)
August 5, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Wife of the late Carl. Mother of Larry Gochman and Alan (Susan) Gochman. Sister of Ruth Felderstein. Grandmother of Pamela (Andrew) and Sara. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arthur, Tracy, Lynn and Michael for all of their support. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 10:30 A.M., at Mt. Jacob Cemetery (Glenolden, PA). Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019