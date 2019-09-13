|
|
SCHILLINGER
SHIRLEY MABEL
Age 90, of Broomall, PA passed away September 9, 2019. She was born February 24, 1929 in Maple Shade, NJ. She was the daughter of Mildred and Chester Ridley. Her mother passed away at an early age and she was raised by her Aunt Mabel Dunn while her Uncle Hugh served in World War ll. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Gordon (Bud) Schillinger. She is predeceased by her only son, Craig.
Shirley was a 1946 graduate of Moorestown High School where she was a Drum Majorette. As a teenager she worked in a bakery, and also picked crops during World War II. Before marriage she worked for Warren Webster Base Board Heat in Camden, NJ. She also worked at Marple Newtown Grade School and later managed the cafeteria at Marple VO Tech for many years. She was an active member of Messiah Luther Church in Newton Square, PA from 1956 until its closing in 2015. She was a present member of Advent Lutheran Church in West Chester.
Shirley loved to swim and dance. She was a longtime member and board member of Marple Newtown Swim Club. Her other passion was sailing the Chesapeake Bay, with her husband, on their boat Greensleeves.
She shall be missed by many, especially her husband Bud. Her three grandchildren, Alicia Lozito (Tim), Craig Schillinger (Kyleigh), and Amanda Fox (Matt). Her six great grand-children Chase, Cole and Kynsley Schillinger, Mary Ellis and Davis Fox and Anna Raines. Special friends George and Dolores Holston. As many times told by Bud, "Someday see you again across the bar."
Family will hold a gathering at Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Lane West Chester PA 19382. on October 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with a Service starting at 11 A.M., lunch will be served immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to Advent Lutheran Church.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019