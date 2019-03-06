|
BRUSKIN
SIDNEY
March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sondra "Sunny". Adored father of Eric Bruskin and David (Phyllis) Bruskin. Loving grandfather of Benny. A veteran of WWII (Pacific Theatre). A mensch, a prince. Always concerned with the well-being of others. He cherished his Jewish heritage and lived it fully. Relatives, friends and members of Fegelson-Young-Feinberg Post #697 - JWV are invited to Veterans and Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roose-velt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019