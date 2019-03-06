Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for SIDNEY BRUSKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIDNEY BRUSKIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

SIDNEY BRUSKIN Notice
BRUSKIN
SIDNEY
March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sondra "Sunny". Adored father of Eric Bruskin and David (Phyllis) Bruskin. Loving grandfather of Benny. A veteran of WWII (Pacific Theatre). A mensch, a prince. Always concerned with the well-being of others. He cherished his Jewish heritage and lived it fully. Relatives, friends and members of Fegelson-Young-Feinberg Post #697 - JWV are invited to Veterans and Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roose-velt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now