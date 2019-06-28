|
|
LUBECK
SIDNEY
on June 26, 2019. Loving father of Joseph (Andrea Woll) Lubeck and Andrea (Robert) Moskovitz; Dear brother of Marvin Lubeck; Devoted grandfather of Eric (Helen), Sarah, Jonathan, David, Max and Alexander. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 1 PM at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. Heritage II), Upper Darby, PA. Following interment all are invited to the home of Andrea and Robert Moskovitz. Shiva will continue Saturday evening and Sunday at the home of Andrea and Joseph Lubeck. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Center, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454.
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019