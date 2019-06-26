|
SAULL
DR. SIDNEY
June 24, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor. Father of Sharon (Neil) Shaw and Joni (Elie) Antar. Grandfather of Jonathan (Jill) Shaw, David Shaw, Brian Antar and Andrew Antar. Great grandfather of Ryder Shaw. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Joni and Elie Antar Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019