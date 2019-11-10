|
BRAVER
SIMA J. (nee Sharon Joy Weisberg)
Born on Oct. 16, 1947 in Phila., PA; passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 in Willow Grove, PA. Cherished granddaughter of the late Rebecca (Bass) Neiburg and Robert Neiburg, Beloved daughter of the late Yetta (nee Betty Neiburg) and William Max Weisberg, sister of the late Herbert Alan Weisberg and wife of the late Jules Braver. Although burdened by Dextrocardia, Bronchiectasis and Sinusitis Syndrome. Sima led a productive and interesting life. She was very proud to have been an executive secretary for the GREATER Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Jewish Family Service in Ventnor, NJ, and most significantly, the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. Upon her departure from that national charity, Sima was presented with a plague inscribed as: "MRS. SIMA J. BRAVER FOR FIVE YEARS OF PROFESSIONAL DEDICATED SERVICE TO THE MARCH OF DIMES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST BIRTH DEFECTS." Sima was also an executive secretary for B'nai B'rith District 3 and B'nai B'rith International permitting her to create the Gemini Couples Unit (the first Unit in Philadelphia Council). Also, she was directly responsible for the change in the telephone greeting at B'nai B'rith District 3. One morning before 9:00 A.M., she called her mother at her office. Her Mom always said "Shalom B'rith Israel." A few minutes later, Sima responded to an incoming telephone call innocently saying "Shalom B'nai B'rith." For several seconds, there was dead silence on the other end of the line. Then, she heard the familiar voice of Murray H. Shusterman, Esq., B'nai B'rith International vice-president proclaiming "I LIKE IT; GET ME LIPSON" (Robert Lipson, Executive Director, B'nai B'rith District 3.) Thereafter, all B'nai B'rith District 3 staff answered all telephone calls with "Shalom B'nai B'rith." Sima had a great, life-long admiration for show business possessing much trivia and enjoyed sharing her vast knowledge with family and friends. Interment was private. No shiva, but she suggests her many wonderful friends gather together to reminisce.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019