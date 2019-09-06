Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for SISTER ANNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER SISTER JOSEPH MARIE ANNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER SISTER JOSEPH MARIE ANNE Notice
SISTER ANNE
McKEON, GNSH
SISTER JOSEPH MARIE
86, died August 29, 2019 in the 68th year of her religious life. After 17 years as an educator of Junior High students, Sister Anne began parish ministry in 1971. Her 35 years in parish ministry were served in Jackson Heights, NY, Morristown and Whippany, NJ. Earlier, her years in the classroom took her to St. Canicus, Mahanoy City, Melrose Academy, Melrose Park and Mother of Divine Providence, King of Prussia, PA. She also taught in Corona, Jackson Heights and Depew, NY. In 2007 she retired to the Motherhouse in Yardley, PA. In 2015 she moved to Holy Redeemer Lafayette where she continued to engage in a ministry of prayer and friendly outreach to the residents.
Born in Jackson Heights, NY she entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1951. She received her BA in English/ Education from D'Youville College, Buffalo and an MA in Religious Education from LaSalle University. Anne is pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, John J., his wife, Cathy, and her sister, Mary's husband, James. In addition to her religious community, she is survived by sisters, Sister Patricia Eileen, GNSH, and Mary Brown, and brother, William (Margaret).
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. in the Holy Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by a sharing of memories at 11:15 and the Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. Funeral Services provided by BECK GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Memorial contri-butions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19116 or at www.greynun.org


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SISTER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now