|
|
POLLAN
SOL
On May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Pollan (nee Kramer. Loving father of Merle (Andy) Delafuente and Abby Alexander. Adored Poppy to Leigh Delafuente, Michael (Samantha) Delafuente and Brielle Delafuente. Cherished great grandfather of Cooper Delafuente. Sol was a retired educator in the Science field.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 1, 2019