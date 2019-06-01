Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SOL POLLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOL POLLAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

SOL POLLAN Notice
POLLAN
SOL
On May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Pollan (nee Kramer. Loving father of Merle (Andy) Delafuente and Abby Alexander. Adored Poppy to Leigh Delafuente, Michael (Samantha) Delafuente and Brielle Delafuente. Cherished great grandfather of Cooper Delafuente. Sol was a retired educator in the Science field.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.